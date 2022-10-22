AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $28.00.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.31, to imply a decrease of -1.92% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The ANGO share’s 52-week high remains $32.00, putting it -140.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.08. The company has a valuation of $535.33M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 254.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ANGO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information

After registering a -1.92% downside in the last session, AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.57 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.44%, and -34.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.74%. Short interest in AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 4.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.50, implying an increase of 49.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANGO has been trading -110.37% off suggested target high and -87.83% from its likely low.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $83.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.21 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

ANGO Dividends

AngioDynamics Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 04 and January 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AngioDynamics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Major holders

AngioDynamics Inc. insiders hold 4.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.48% of the shares at 102.51% float percentage. In total, 97.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.27 million shares (or 16.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 2.84 million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $61.11 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.76 million shares. This is just over 7.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 million, or 5.06% of the shares, all valued at about 41.47 million.