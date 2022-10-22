AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Recovered 56.93% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 72.61% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.98, to imply a decrease of -0.07% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HKD share’s 52-week high remains $2555.30, putting it -9032.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.05. The company has a valuation of $5.18B, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 501.42K shares over the past 3 months.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside in the last session, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.00 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.38%, and -59.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.61%. Short interest in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) saw shorts transact 23940.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) estimates and forecasts

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMTD Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

AMTD Digital Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 292.72% of the shares at 292.72% float percentage. In total, 292.72% institutions holds shares in the company.