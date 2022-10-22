Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Is Worth A Gamble At $9.51

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.51, to imply an increase of 1.28% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The AMPY share’s 52-week high remains $9.86, putting it -3.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.60. The company has a valuation of $390.10M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 567.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

After registering a 1.28% upside in the last session, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.70 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.03%, and 44.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.79%. Short interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw shorts transact 1.7 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $93.05 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 93.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amplify Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Amplify Energy Corp. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.56% of the shares at 33.90% float percentage. In total, 33.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lasry, Marc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 6.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.67 million shares, or about 4.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 4.82 million.