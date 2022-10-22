Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.18, to imply an increase of 2.93% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The ATEC share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -37.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.73. The company has a valuation of $1.15B, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 682.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

After registering a 2.93% upside in the last session, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.16 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.36%, and 24.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.94%. Short interest in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw shorts transact 5.73 million shares and set a 8.62 days time to cover.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alphatec Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares are -16.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.67% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.60% this quarter before jumping 32.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $78.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.2 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -27.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Alphatec Holdings Inc. insiders hold 33.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.07% of the shares at 83.71% float percentage. In total, 56.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.94 million shares (or 4.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 3.59 million shares, or about 3.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $41.34 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds roughly 1.9 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 20.71 million.