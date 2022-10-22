Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Has Gained 100.90% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.49, to imply an increase of 5.59% or $2.25 in intraday trading. The AKRO share’s 52-week high remains $42.20, putting it 0.68% up since that peak but still an impressive 82.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.52. The company has a valuation of $2.06B, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AKRO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.86.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

After registering a 5.59% upside in the last session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.20 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.36%, and 62.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.90%. Short interest in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw shorts transact 5.19 million shares and set a 9.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.33, implying an increase of 12.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKRO has been trading -45.92% off suggested target high and 29.4% from its likely low.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akero Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares are 316.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.38% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.60% this quarter before falling -31.40% for the next one.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Akero Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 14.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.10% of the shares at 112.86% float percentage. In total, 96.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Skorpios Trust. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.91 million shares (or 14.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.37 million shares, or about 9.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $47.8 million.

We also have ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, ACAP Strategic Fund holds roughly 1.09 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.96 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 13.61 million.