Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Loss Of -19.59 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The API share’s 52-week high remains $29.01, putting it -818.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $383.02M, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Agora Inc. (API), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give API a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside in the last session, Agora Inc. (API) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.45 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.06%, and -19.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.51%. Short interest in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw shorts transact 3.09 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.59, implying an increase of 52.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.80 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, API has been trading -216.46% off suggested target high and -20.25% from its likely low.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agora Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agora Inc. (API) shares are -53.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.85% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.50% this quarter before jumping 15.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $42.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.22 million.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agora Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Agora Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.85% of the shares at 50.92% float percentage. In total, 50.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.19 million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 3.32 million shares, or about 3.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.48 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agora Inc. (API) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 3.32 million shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 3.4 million.