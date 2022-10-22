After Sinking 8.77% During Past Week, Is United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Still A Buy?

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply an increase of 0.40% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The USEA share’s 52-week high remains $8.95, putting it -260.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $21.10M, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information

After registering a 0.40% upside in the last session, United Maritime Corporation (USEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.64 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.77%, and 41.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.48%. Short interest in United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) estimates and forecasts

USEA Dividends

United Maritime Corporation has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Maritime Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders

United Maritime Corporation insiders hold 2.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.77% of the shares at 6.91% float percentage. In total, 6.77% institutions holds shares in the company.