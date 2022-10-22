After Sinking 11.13% During Past Week, Is AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Still A Buy?

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply a decrease of -1.01% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AVRO share’s 52-week high remains $6.62, putting it -918.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $29.22M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 272.48K shares over the past 3 months.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the last session, AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7300 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.13%, and -10.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.12%. Short interest in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AVROBIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares are -37.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.66% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.00% this quarter before jumping 25.30% for the next one.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AVROBIO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

AVROBIO Inc. insiders hold 2.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.84% of the shares at 71.76% float percentage. In total, 69.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 10.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.79 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.