After Plunging -12.92% During Past Week, Is Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) Still A Buy?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply a decrease of -7.14% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The CLRB share’s 52-week high remains $10.30, putting it -465.93% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $11.85M, with an average of 78570.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLRB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.21.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

After registering a -7.14% downside in the last session, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3084 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.92%, and -53.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.59%. Short interest in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) saw shorts transact 6140.0 shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.67, implying an increase of 96.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLRB has been trading -2647.25% off suggested target high and -2097.8% from its likely low.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cellectar Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) shares are -69.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.72% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.00% this quarter before falling -36.70% for the next one.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 7.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.10% of the shares at 23.85% float percentage. In total, 22.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 3.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.18 million shares, or about 2.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 99705.0 shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65377.0, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.