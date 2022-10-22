After A Decline Of -1475.0% From The High, Can Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Recover Quickly?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.80, to imply a decrease of -1.41% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $44.10, putting it -1475.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $99.49M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -1.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.11%, and -55.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.47%. Short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw shorts transact 18.46 million shares and set a 4.78 days time to cover.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are -78.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.99% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders hold 12.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.56% of the shares at 14.41% float percentage. In total, 12.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.43 million shares (or 3.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 6.15 million shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.82 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds roughly 2.39 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 1.16 million.