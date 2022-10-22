Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Have Dipped -0.91% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.33, to imply an increase of 4.97% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The ACET share’s 52-week high remains $21.17, putting it -22.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.70. The company has a valuation of $747.44M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 521.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

After registering a 4.97% upside in the last session, Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.13 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 4.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.33%, and 26.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.91%. Short interest in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) saw shorts transact 5.29 million shares and set a 10.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.64, implying an increase of 37.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACET has been trading -96.19% off suggested target high and -21.18% from its likely low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adicet Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares are 24.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.00% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.40% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 288.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $970k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $860k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.81 million and $3.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -79.80% before dropping -74.90% in the following quarter.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adicet Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Adicet Bio Inc. insiders hold 11.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.39% of the shares at 101.58% float percentage. In total, 90.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.45 million shares (or 18.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 3.12 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $62.31 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.79 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 14.21 million.