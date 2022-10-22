AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Is Down -6.99% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -0.54% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ACRX share’s 52-week high remains $1.01, putting it -405.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $29.67M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside in the last session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2394 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.99%, and -12.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.14%. Short interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw shorts transact 11.21 million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 95.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACRX has been trading -1900.0% off suggested target high and -1900.0% from its likely low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares are -16.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 217.24% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 153.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $550k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $770k.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.76% of the shares at 13.96% float percentage. In total, 13.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rock Springs Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.33 million shares (or 4.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 3.81 million shares, or about 2.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.66 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.45 million.