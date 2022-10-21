Why Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.79, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The LFG share’s 52-week high remains $26.11, putting it -1.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.59. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with an average of 5.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LFG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the latest session, Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.11 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.46%, and 31.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.25%. Short interest in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) saw shorts transact 4.21 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.71, implying an increase of 13.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LFG has been trading -35.71% off suggested target high and 3.06% from its likely low.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archaea Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) shares are 18.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 866.67% against 5.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 371.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $80 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.87 million.

LFG Dividends

Archaea Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archaea Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

Archaea Energy Inc. insiders hold 5.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.92% of the shares at 96.57% float percentage. In total, 90.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.54 million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $133.81 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 2.64 million shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.25 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 49.43 million.