What Could Change After Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Gains 12.38% From The High-Point?

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.23. The BIRD share’s 52-week high remains $32.44, putting it -904.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.83. The company has a valuation of $493.25M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BIRD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 3.46 this Thursday, 10/20/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.31%, and -6.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.58%. Short interest in Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) saw shorts transact 12.21 million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.59, implying an increase of 50.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIRD has been trading -302.48% off suggested target high and -23.84% from its likely low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allbirds Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) shares are -39.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.38% against -8.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $77.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.91 million and $62.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.50% before jumping 25.20% in the following quarter.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allbirds Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Allbirds Inc. insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.81% of the shares at 48.17% float percentage. In total, 47.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 5.73 million shares, or about 6.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $34.42 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.99 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.2 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 8.64 million.