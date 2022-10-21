Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Dropped -54.39% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.99, to imply a decrease of -3.47% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The VLTA share’s 52-week high remains $12.98, putting it -1211.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $173.85M, with an average of 2.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

After registering a -3.47% downside in the last session, Volta Inc. (VLTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.52%, and -52.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.45%. Short interest in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) saw shorts transact 18.6 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Volta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Volta Inc. (VLTA) shares are -54.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.34% against 9.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 123.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $13.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.66 million.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Volta Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

Volta Inc. insiders hold 33.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.64% of the shares at 33.81% float percentage. In total, 22.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.9 million shares (or 2.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with 3.6 million shares, or about 2.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.98 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Volta Inc. (VLTA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about 3.58 million.