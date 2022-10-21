Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Dropped -5.48 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s traded shares stood at 3.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.62, to imply a decrease of -0.55% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The VMEO share’s 52-week high remains $35.62, putting it -883.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $621.73M, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.07 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.48%, and -20.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.84%. Short interest in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) saw shorts transact 6.12 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vimeo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares are -63.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6,500.00% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.80% this quarter before falling -85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $108.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $111.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.05 million and $100.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.20% before jumping 11.20% in the following quarter.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vimeo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Vimeo Inc. insiders hold 4.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.71% of the shares at 99.48% float percentage. In total, 94.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.72 million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.93 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $153.56 million.

We also have Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds roughly 6.46 million shares. This is just over 4.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.09 million, or 3.24% of the shares, all valued at about 44.24 million.