Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) Drops -80.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VLDR share’s 52-week high remains $7.83, putting it -770.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $197.06M, with an average of 2.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VLDR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the last session, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9700 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.41%, and -12.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.52%. Short interest in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw shorts transact 14.27 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Velodyne Lidar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shares are -54.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.36% against -0.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $11.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.6 million and $13.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.50% before dropping -3.50% in the following quarter.

VLDR Dividends

Velodyne Lidar Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Velodyne Lidar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders

Velodyne Lidar Inc. insiders hold 23.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.07% of the shares at 36.88% float percentage. In total, 28.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 4.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.87 million shares, or about 2.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.03 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.31 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 2.83 million.