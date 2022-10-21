United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -10.80% YTD

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.97, to imply an increase of 2.34% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The UAL share’s 52-week high remains $54.52, putting it -36.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.54. The company has a valuation of $12.73B, with an average of 12.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UAL a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.05.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

After registering a 2.34% upside in the latest session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.35 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.31%, and 8.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.80%. Short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw shorts transact 18.82 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.70, implying an increase of 22.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAL has been trading -102.65% off suggested target high and 22.44% from its likely low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares are -23.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 105.16% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 301.00% this quarter before jumping 181.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $12.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.77 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.64 billion and $8.19 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.20% before jumping 43.60% in the following quarter.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 17 and January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Airlines Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.00% of the shares at 62.19% float percentage. In total, 62.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.55 million shares (or 12.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 25.01 million shares, or about 9.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 12.45 million shares. This is just over 4.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $577.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.38 million, or 3.52% of the shares, all valued at about 434.93 million.