Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Down -44.02% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares stood at 3.99 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.43, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TOST share’s 52-week high remains $69.93, putting it -259.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.91. The company has a valuation of $10.46B, with an average of 5.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the last session, Toast Inc. (TOST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.39 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.77%, and 6.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.02%. Short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw shorts transact 16.53 million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.16, implying an increase of 19.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOST has been trading -49.25% off suggested target high and 2.21% from its likely low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Toast Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are 1.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.48% against 2.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $651.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $665.08 million.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Toast Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders hold 13.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.88% of the shares at 72.96% float percentage. In total, 62.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 40.64 million shares (or 14.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $883.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HMI Capital Management, LP with 13.27 million shares, or about 4.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $288.44 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Toast Inc. (TOST) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 24.0 million shares. This is just over 8.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $521.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.38 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 73.48 million.