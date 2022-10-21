This Is A Time To Invest In Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.32, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The FSR share’s 52-week high remains $23.75, putting it -224.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.41. The company has a valuation of $2.31B, with an average of 4.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Fisker Inc. (FSR), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FSR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the latest session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.40 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.23%, and -12.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.97%. Short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw shorts transact 51.46 million shares and set a 12.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.22, implying an increase of 48.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSR has been trading -282.51% off suggested target high and -9.29% from its likely low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fisker Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are -33.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.74% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -156.20% this quarter before falling -10.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55,947.20% compared to the previous financial year.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fisker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.64% of the shares at 54.02% float percentage. In total, 52.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.55 million shares (or 8.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.61 million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $136.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.9 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.91 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 50.44 million.