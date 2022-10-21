This Is A Time To Build A Position In Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 10.77% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The OPAD share’s 52-week high remains $8.80, putting it -911.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $239.35M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

After registering a 10.77% upside in the last session, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800, jumping 10.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.12%, and -31.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.37%. Short interest in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) saw shorts transact 8.33 million shares and set a 5.27 days time to cover.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Offerpad Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares are -81.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.00% against -10.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 145.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 billion.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

Offerpad Solutions Inc. insiders hold 11.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.78% of the shares at 77.75% float percentage. In total, 68.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ll Funds, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 100.25 million shares (or 43.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $504.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.99 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $20.08 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.45 million shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 5.73 million.