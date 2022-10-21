The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Thursday – Up 4.26% From The Lows, What Happens Next

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $127.62, to imply an increase of 0.50% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The PG share’s 52-week high remains $165.35, putting it -29.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $122.18. The company has a valuation of $305.91B, with an average of 6.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PG a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) trade information

After registering a 0.50% upside in the latest session, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 133.00 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.54%, and -6.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.37%. Short interest in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) saw shorts transact 12.77 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Procter & Gamble Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares are -21.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.17% against -9.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.80% this quarter before jumping 1.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $20.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.91 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 5.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.99% annually.

PG Dividends

The Procter & Gamble Company has its next earnings report out on January 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Procter & Gamble Company has a forward dividend ratio of 3.65, with the share yield ticking at 2.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s Major holders

The Procter & Gamble Company insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.81% of the shares at 65.89% float percentage. In total, 65.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 222.37 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 161.38 million shares, or about 6.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20.64 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 70.66 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.11 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 6.79 billion.