Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) Could Expand By 59.19 Percent Or More

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s traded shares stood at 7.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.64, to imply a decrease of -30.71% or -$16.68 in intraday trading. The THC share’s 52-week high remains $92.65, putting it -146.15% down since that peak but still an impressive -31.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.45. The company has a valuation of $6.09B, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give THC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

After registering a -30.71% downside in the latest session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.04 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -30.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and -2.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.50%. Short interest in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $92.24, implying an increase of 59.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $64.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THC has been trading -258.66% off suggested target high and -70.03% from its likely low.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tenet Healthcare Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares are -37.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.91% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -35.70% this quarter before falling -31.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.89 billion and $4.86 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.60% before jumping 5.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 124.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Tenet Healthcare Corporation insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.08% of the shares at 101.53% float percentage. In total, 100.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.53 million shares (or 11.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.93 million shares, or about 10.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $939.78 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.09 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 265.89 million.