Should You Expect Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) To Recover From Its 0.38% Gain From Highs?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $186.53, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The UNP share’s 52-week high remains $278.94, putting it -49.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $185.83. The company has a valuation of $118.21B, with an average of 3.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UNP a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.98.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 203.72 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.23%, and -12.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.99%. Short interest in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) saw shorts transact 5.27 million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $217.22, implying an increase of 14.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $177.00 and $250.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNP has been trading -34.03% off suggested target high and 5.11% from its likely low.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Union Pacific Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares are -23.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.28% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.00% this quarter before jumping 7.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $6.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.15 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.73 billion and $5.69 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.80% before jumping 8.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 26.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.03% annually.

UNP Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 18 and January 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Union Pacific Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 5.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s Major holders

Union Pacific Corporation insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.30% of the shares at 80.47% float percentage. In total, 80.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 53.84 million shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 44.02 million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.22 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.49 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.45 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.9 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 2.6 billion.