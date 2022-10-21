Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares stood at 12.27 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.47, to imply a decrease of -4.24% or -$1.26 in intraday trading. The SHOP share’s 52-week high remains $176.29, putting it -519.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.63. The company has a valuation of $37.80B, with an average of 27.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shopify Inc. (SHOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SHOP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 21 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

After registering a -4.24% downside in the latest session, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.82 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -4.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.30%, and -2.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.42%. Short interest in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) saw shorts transact 56.1 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.35, implying an increase of 27.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHOP has been trading -110.75% off suggested target high and 8.68% from its likely low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shopify Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are -38.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -115.63% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -160.00% this quarter before falling -111.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $1.71 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 billion.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shopify Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Shopify Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.51% of the shares at 66.62% float percentage. In total, 66.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 64.42 million shares (or 5.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 53.73 million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.63 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 28.92 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $903.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.73 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 628.64 million.