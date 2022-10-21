Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s traded shares stood at 3.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.61, to imply a decrease of -1.55% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SVC share’s 52-week high remains $12.23, putting it -60.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.65. The company has a valuation of $1.20B, with an average of 2.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside in the last session, Service Properties Trust (SVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.06 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.10%, and 19.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.42%. Short interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw shorts transact 6.07 million shares and set a 5.3 days time to cover.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Service Properties Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares are -13.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 294.12% against 4.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.90% this quarter before jumping 81.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $496.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $447.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -35.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -74.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Service Properties Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 10.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

Service Properties Trust insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.87% of the shares at 81.99% float percentage. In total, 80.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.4 million shares (or 19.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $238.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.73 million shares, or about 16.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $203.44 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 12.04 million shares. This is just over 7.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.57 million, or 4.59% of the shares, all valued at about 57.63 million.