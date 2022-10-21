Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 5.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.52, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $98.27, putting it -106.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.09. The company has a valuation of $12.16B, with an average of 7.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RCL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.12 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.19%, and 1.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.21%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 17.21 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.83, implying an increase of 20.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCL has been trading -184.09% off suggested target high and 26.35% from its likely low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are -43.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.37% against 20.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 118.50% this quarter before jumping 96.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 482.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $456.96 million and $982.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 565.10% before jumping 175.30% in the following quarter.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders hold 13.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.86% of the shares at 88.02% float percentage. In total, 75.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.89 million shares (or 11.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.36 million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.96 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 12.27 million shares. This is just over 4.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $428.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.61 million, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about 405.39 million.