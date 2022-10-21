Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.13, to imply a decrease of -9.66% or -$7.71 in intraday trading. The RHI share’s 52-week high remains $125.77, putting it -74.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $71.96. The company has a valuation of $8.86B, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 930.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give RHI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.63.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) trade information

After registering a -9.66% downside in the latest session, Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 83.65 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -9.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.72%, and 6.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.41%. Short interest in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw shorts transact 6.33 million shares and set a 5.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.70, implying an increase of 7.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RHI has been trading -66.37% off suggested target high and 12.66% from its likely low.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Robert Half International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) shares are -30.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 17.91% against 24.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.50% this quarter before jumping 2.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.88 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.71 billion and $1.77 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.80% before jumping 6.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 98.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.50% annually.

RHI Dividends

Robert Half International Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 19 and October 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robert Half International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s Major holders

Robert Half International Inc. insiders hold 2.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.25% of the shares at 99.97% float percentage. In total, 97.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.67 million shares (or 12.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.63 million shares, or about 9.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.21 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.78 million shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $283.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about 346.67 million.