Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Could See A -500.0% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 2.17% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The PSFE share’s 52-week high remains $8.46, putting it -500.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Paysafe Limited (PSFE), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PSFE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

After registering a 2.17% upside in the last session, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5100 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.76%, and -8.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.94%. Short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) saw shorts transact 20.18 million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.54, implying an increase of 44.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSFE has been trading -254.61% off suggested target high and -6.38% from its likely low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $375.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $383.52 million.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paysafe Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Paysafe Limited insiders hold 24.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.94% of the shares at 61.14% float percentage. In total, 45.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 123.73 million shares (or 17.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $419.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannae Holdings, Inc. with 59.76 million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $202.58 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 7.86 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.48 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 6.79 million.