Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG)

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.43, to imply a decrease of -4.02% or -$0.73 in intraday trading. The SG share’s 52-week high remains $56.20, putting it -222.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.78. The company has a valuation of $2.00B, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

After registering a -4.02% downside in the last session, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.00 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.50%, and -4.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.53%. Short interest in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) saw shorts transact 16.86 million shares and set a 8.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.38, implying an increase of 18.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SG has been trading -72.12% off suggested target high and 13.94% from its likely low.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sweetgreen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares are -37.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.69% against -0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $129.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $132.95 million.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sweetgreen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc. insiders hold 2.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.45% of the shares at 82.82% float percentage. In total, 80.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.35 million shares (or 14.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $250.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 13.51 million shares, or about 13.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $235.46 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 10.97 million shares. This is just over 11.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $191.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.89 million, or 7.12% of the shares, all valued at about 120.05 million.