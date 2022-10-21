Now Is The Time To Build A Position In FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s traded shares stood at 11.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decrease of -8.34% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FNHC share’s 52-week high remains $2.89, putting it -416.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $6.66M, with an average of 29.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) trade information

After registering a -8.34% downside in the last session, FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1300 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -8.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 59.15%, and 83.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.35%. Short interest in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw shorts transact 57850.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.82 million and $53.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.10% before jumping 10.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -9.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

FNHC Dividends

FedNat Holding Company has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FedNat Holding Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s Major holders

FedNat Holding Company insiders hold 19.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.83% of the shares at 38.34% float percentage. In total, 30.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 3.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.54 million shares, or about 3.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.73 million.

We also have Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.49 million.