Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.27, to imply an increase of 6.18% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The CENX share’s 52-week high remains $30.36, putting it -384.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.27. The company has a valuation of $647.38M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

After registering a 6.18% upside in the last session, Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.60 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 6.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.69%, and -6.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.14%. Short interest in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) saw shorts transact 7.42 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.67, implying an increase of 27.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CENX has been trading -139.23% off suggested target high and 36.2% from its likely low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Century Aluminum Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares are -71.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 351.61% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 177.80% this quarter before falling -600.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $881 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $697.25 million.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Century Aluminum Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Century Aluminum Company insiders hold 43.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.11% of the shares at 106.93% float percentage. In total, 60.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.24 million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $216.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.66 million shares, or about 6.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $148.92 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 8.76 million shares. This is just over 9.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 million, or 3.98% of the shares, all valued at about 26.77 million.