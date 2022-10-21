Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.00, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The KMX share’s 52-week high remains $155.98, putting it -178.54% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.43. The company has a valuation of $9.25B, with an average of 2.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CarMax Inc. (KMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KMX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.44.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the latest session, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 64.97 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.49%, and -30.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.64%. Short interest in CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw shorts transact 13.41 million shares and set a 7.7 days time to cover.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CarMax Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares are -37.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.55% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.30% this quarter before falling -19.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $8.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.13 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 54.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.30% annually.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 20 and December 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CarMax Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

CarMax Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.91% of the shares at 105.25% float percentage. In total, 104.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.69 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.41 million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.0 billion.

We also have Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund holds roughly 6.71 million shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $575.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.64 million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about 569.44 million.