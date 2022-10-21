MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -63.92% YTD Loss?

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $191.00, to imply an increase of 3.37% or $6.23 in intraday trading. The MDB share’s 52-week high remains $590.00, putting it -208.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $166.61. The company has a valuation of $13.78B, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

After registering a 3.37% upside in the last session, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 197.97 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.66%, and -8.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.92%. Short interest in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw shorts transact 3.87 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MongoDB Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares are -49.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.76% against 2.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $282.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $294.85 million.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 05 and December 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MongoDB Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

MongoDB Inc. insiders hold 3.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.86% of the shares at 94.33% float percentage. In total, 90.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.23 million shares (or 12.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.65 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 6.45 million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.86 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MongoDB Inc. (MDB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.62 million shares. This is just over 6.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 812.81 million.