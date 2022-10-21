Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ): Can A Stock Be -14.18% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.66, to imply a decrease of -0.44% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The MDLZ share’s 52-week high remains $69.47, putting it -22.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.72. The company has a valuation of $79.01B, with an average of 7.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the latest session, Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.69 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.33%, and -4.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.18%. Short interest in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw shorts transact 12.05 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.94, implying an increase of 18.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDLZ has been trading -32.37% off suggested target high and -11.19% from its likely low.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mondelez International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) shares are -13.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.70% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.40% this quarter before falling -1.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $7.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.96 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.18 billion and $7.66 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.60% before jumping 4.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 23.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.87% annually.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mondelez International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.54, with the share yield ticking at 2.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

Mondelez International Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.60% of the shares at 80.72% float percentage. In total, 80.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 115.81 million shares (or 8.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 95.06 million shares, or about 6.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.97 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40.07 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.52 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.38 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 1.91 billion.