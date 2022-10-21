Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock Has Dropped -16.50% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.18, to imply a decrease of -1.01% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The LYFT share’s 52-week high remains $57.68, putting it -337.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.82. The company has a valuation of $4.78B, with an average of 16.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the latest session, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.94 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.01%, and -16.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.85%. Short interest in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw shorts transact 37.7 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyft Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are -60.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 272.00% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 44.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 33 analysts is $1.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 33 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.17 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $862.68 million and $969.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.90% before jumping 20.40% in the following quarter.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyft Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders hold 10.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.45% of the shares at 88.41% float percentage. In total, 79.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.65 million shares (or 11.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $538.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.98 million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $344.18 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 18.29 million shares. This is just over 5.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $242.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.49 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 112.45 million.