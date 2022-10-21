Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 12.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $7.62, putting it -340.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $4.04B, with an average of 14.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0450 this Thursday, 10/20/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.93%, and -47.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.27%. Short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw shorts transact 26.09 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.54, implying an increase of 95.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.19 and $59.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LU has been trading -3334.1% off suggested target high and -1182.66% from its likely low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lufax Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares are -67.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.55% against -8.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.52 billion.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lufax Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 9.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.82% of the shares at 15.91% float percentage. In total, 15.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 56.47 million shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $314.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 32.38 million shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $180.35 million.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 40.19 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $241.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.94 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 105.48 million.