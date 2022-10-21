Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Could shrink By -66.29% Or More

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.83, to imply an increase of 4.99% or $1.18 in intraday trading. The LAC share’s 52-week high remains $41.56, putting it -67.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.89. The company has a valuation of $4.58B, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

After registering a 4.99% upside in the latest session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.74 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 4.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.90%, and -17.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.78%. Short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw shorts transact 9.09 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.62, implying an increase of 30.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.85 and $41.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAC has been trading -66.29% off suggested target high and 7.97% from its likely low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lithium Americas Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are -14.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.00% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -14.30% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lithium Americas Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders hold 16.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.88% of the shares at 30.97% float percentage. In total, 25.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fifthdelta Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.35 million shares (or 4.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. with 3.32 million shares, or about 2.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $81.64 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds roughly 1.89 million shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 30.06 million.