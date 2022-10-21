Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Has Fallen -27.46% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.73, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The LBRT share’s 52-week high remains $20.05, putting it -27.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.50. The company has a valuation of $3.07B, with an average of 2.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

After registering a 0.96% upside in the latest session, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.62 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.56%, and 22.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.62%. Short interest in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw shorts transact 6.76 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liberty Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) shares are -11.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 275.49% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 270.80% this quarter before jumping 205.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $653.73 million and $683.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.30% before jumping 50.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.10% annually.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Energy Inc. insiders hold 15.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.71% of the shares at 90.87% float percentage. In total, 76.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.56 million shares (or 14.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $408.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.82 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $189.98 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF holds roughly 6.47 million shares. This is just over 3.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.77 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 76.93 million.