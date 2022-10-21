KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares stood at 14.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.54, to imply an increase of 3.04% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The BEKE share’s 52-week high remains $25.98, putting it -125.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.31. The company has a valuation of $13.74B, with an average of 17.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BEKE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

After registering a 3.04% upside in the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.80, jumping 3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.57%, and -31.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.64%. Short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw shorts transact 30.67 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $149.30, implying an increase of 92.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $102.76 and $205.97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEKE has been trading -1684.84% off suggested target high and -790.47% from its likely low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KE Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are -2.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.67% against -10.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -204.80% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.1 billion.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KE Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.00% of the shares at 36.03% float percentage. In total, 36.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37.18 million shares (or 3.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $459.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 25.51 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $315.51 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 15.52 million shares. This is just over 1.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $192.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.16 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 73.11 million.