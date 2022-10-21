It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) At $171.38.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $171.38, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $2.42 in intraday trading. The CVX share’s 52-week high remains $182.40, putting it -6.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.73. The company has a valuation of $341.34B, with an average of 7.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Chevron Corporation (CVX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CVX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.1.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the latest session, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 172.18 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.23%, and 9.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.98%. Short interest in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) saw shorts transact 19.9 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chevron Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares are 2.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 117.96% against -12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 198.20% this quarter before jumping 73.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $59.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.85 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.94 billion and $40.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.00% before jumping 50.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 100.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 374.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.82% annually.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chevron Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 5.68, with the share yield ticking at 3.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Chevron Corporation insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.86% of the shares at 71.91% float percentage. In total, 71.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 167.77 million shares (or 8.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 159.18 million shares, or about 8.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.92 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chevron Corporation (CVX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 56.22 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49.58 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 7.18 billion.