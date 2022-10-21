Is Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMKR) Expensive At $10.03? Check These Facts.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.03. The TMKR share’s 52-week high remains $10.04, putting it -0.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.80. The company has a valuation of $346.03M, with an average of 92890.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) trade information

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (TMKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.04 this Thursday, 10/20/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.30%, and 0.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.42%. Short interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) saw shorts transact 0.45 million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (TMKR) estimates and forecasts

TMKR Dividends

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)’s Major holders

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.19% of the shares at 86.19% float percentage. In total, 86.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 6.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glazer Capital LLC with 1.5 million shares, or about 5.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.06 million.

We also have Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (TMKR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd holds roughly 74624.0 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33890.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 0.34 million.