Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $1.32, putting it -164.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $87.45M, with an average of 1.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHIP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5250 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.25%, and -11.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.68%. Short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw shorts transact 6.58 million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.23, implying an increase of 59.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.70 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHIP has been trading -200.0% off suggested target high and -40.0% from its likely low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $38.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.49 million and $47.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.80% before dropping -6.40% in the following quarter.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 20.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 1.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.86% of the shares at 4.94% float percentage. In total, 4.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 1.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amitell Capital Pte Ltd with 1.7 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.94 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 96086.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78281.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72085.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 82176.0.