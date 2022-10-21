Is Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) Poised For Further Drops At A -0.24% Distance From The Low?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $53.29, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The FBHS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $109.23, putting it -104.97% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.42. The company has a valuation of $7.14B, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FBHS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.17 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.75%, and -6.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.01%. Short interest in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw shorts transact 2.12 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.00, implying an increase of 32.54% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $113.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FBHS has been trading -112.05% off suggested target high and -12.59% from its likely low.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) shares are -26.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.17% against -7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.40% this quarter before jumping 30.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $2.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.07 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 40.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.15% annually.

FBHS Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.10% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)â€™s Major holders

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.62% of the shares at 88.96% float percentage. In total, 88.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.52 million shares (or 11.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $777.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.43 million shares, or about 8.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $558.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.85 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $206.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 161.18 million.