Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock Rises 4.02 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares stood at 3.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The IMPP share’s 52-week high remains $9.70, putting it -2452.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $71.95M, with an average of 4.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3859 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.21%, and 21.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.33%. Short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw shorts transact 12.32 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.59% of the shares at 1.60% float percentage. In total, 1.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MSD Partners, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Royce Micro Cap Trust holds roughly 28708.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41626.0