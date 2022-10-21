HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Is Worth Considering At $1.87

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.87, to imply a decrease of -1.06% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HUYA share’s 52-week high remains $10.23, putting it -447.06% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.89. The company has a valuation of $480.35M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 953.38K shares over the past 3 months.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside in the last session, HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1900 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.79%, and -31.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.05%. Short interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw shorts transact 3.07 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HUYA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are -51.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -189.66% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -118.80% this quarter before falling -216.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $335.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $324.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $441.94 million and $467.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.10% before dropping -30.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -35.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.74% annually.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HUYA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

HUYA Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.26% of the shares at 64.26% float percentage. In total, 64.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.31 million shares (or 22.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nuveen Asset Management with 6.92 million shares, or about 7.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $30.92 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 3.82 million shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.27 million, or 3.75% of the shares, all valued at about 14.6 million.