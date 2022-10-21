HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Is Down -1.73% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.35, to imply an increase of 3.05% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The HPQ share’s 52-week high remains $41.47, putting it -57.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.08. The company has a valuation of $26.31B, with an average of 8.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for HP Inc. (HPQ), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give HPQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.05.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

After registering a 3.05% upside in the latest session, HP Inc. (HPQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.72 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.73%, and -1.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.12%. Short interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw shorts transact 55.33 million shares and set a 5.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.79, implying an increase of 11.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPQ has been trading -25.24% off suggested target high and 8.92% from its likely low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HP Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HP Inc. (HPQ) shares are -33.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.65% against 1.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.00% this quarter before jumping 13.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $15.87 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.64 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 166.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.23% annually.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HP Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 3.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

HP Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.22% of the shares at 90.38% float percentage. In total, 90.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 105.24 million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 104.48 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.79 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HP Inc. (HPQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 39.72 million shares. This is just over 3.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.3 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.34 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 1.1 billion.