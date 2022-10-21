HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Drops -18.80% YTD: What’s Next?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s traded shares stood at 2.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $189.40, to imply a decrease of -9.21% or -$19.21 in intraday trading. The HCA share’s 52-week high remains $279.02, putting it -47.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $164.47. The company has a valuation of $61.22B, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) trade information

After registering a -9.21% downside in the latest session, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 213.91 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -9.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.27%, and 4.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.80%. Short interest in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw shorts transact 4.57 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HCA Healthcare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) shares are -22.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.63% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before jumping 10.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.62 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 93.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.60% annually.

HCA Dividends

HCA Healthcare Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 20 and October 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HCA Healthcare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s Major holders

HCA Healthcare Inc. insiders hold 24.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.55% of the shares at 90.61% float percentage. In total, 68.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.11 million shares (or 6.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.3 million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.34 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.57 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 1.55 billion.