Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply a decrease of -30.40% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The VINO share’s 52-week high remains $4.93, putting it -2247.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $5.34M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 981.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

After registering a -30.40% downside in the last session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3600 this Thursday, 10/20/22, dropping -30.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.60%, and -21.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.16%. Short interest in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) saw shorts transact 76340.0 shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 29.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.58% of the shares at 3.68% float percentage. In total, 2.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 88160.0 shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 74943.0, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 71870.0.