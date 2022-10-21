Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply an increase of 4.51% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The FSM share’s 52-week high remains $5.52, putting it -100.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $769.45M, with an average of 5.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

After registering a 4.51% upside in the latest session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.76 this Thursday, 10/20/22, jumping 4.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.69%, and 12.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.31%. Short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw shorts transact 12.01 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are -34.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.50% against -31.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.30% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $175.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $175.5 million.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders hold 0.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.49% of the shares at 36.82% float percentage. In total, 36.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.69 million shares (or 10.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 3.8 million shares, or about 1.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.49 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 15.48 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.76 million, or 4.37% of the shares, all valued at about 36.25 million.